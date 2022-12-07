Rain showers and clouds today and later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers pushed in yesterday afternoon, and more rain will move in this morning. As for how long these dreary, mild conditions will last, find out in the video above!

A frontal boundary lifted into North-Central West Virginia yesterday, bringing rain showers into our area during the morning and afternoon hours. As the front lifts east today, more widespread rain will lift in during the morning hours. By the early-afternoon hours, most of the rain will be southeast of our region, with only isolated showers in the mountainous areas. It’s not until after 8 PM that any leftover rain moves out of our region. By that time, expect about 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain accumulation, on top of the rain from yesterday. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with light southwesterly winds becoming westerly in the afternoon. Temperatures will also drop from the 60s in the late morning and early afternoon to mid-50s by late afternoon. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, and leftover moisture will mean fog in some areas, which could affect your commute. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop to the mid-40s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with light winds and highs in the low-50s, slightly above-average for this time of year. Then tomorrow night into Friday morning, another low-pressure system lifts in from the southwest, bringing widespread showers to our region. So expect some rain in our area. Those showers will last even into the late evening, and it’s not until Saturday morning that the rain leaves. Thereafter, skies will be cloudy, with highs in the low-50s, over the weekend, so this will be mild and gray. Cloudy, mild conditions will continue into the first half of next week, and it’s not until the middle of next week that more rain will push into our area. In short, today through Friday will be cloudy, with a chance of rain, and this weekend and next week will be cloudy and mild.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies. Rain showers during the morning and early-afternoon hours, but by the evening hours, any leftover rain is gone. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 64.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Low: 43.

Thursday: Cloudy skies. High: 51.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with isolated showers in the morning and scattered showers in the afternoon. High: 54.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.