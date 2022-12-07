State Supreme Court upholds murder conviction of James Vincent

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld its conviction against 33-year-old James Vincent.

Vincent, the former president of a local chapter of The Pagan Motorcycle Club, was sentenced to consecutive terms of life in prison for the murder of Luka Grabb. Grabb was killed in September 2018 after Vincent shot him four times and other men repeatedly kicked him before leaving him on the side of the road, where he bled to death.

Prior to his trial, Vincent filed a “Motion in Limine to Exclude Gang Related Evidence,” to exclude evidence of his affiliation with the Pagans or any other “biker gang” in court. However, it was denied in circuit court.

Vincent filed an appeal, claiming his position in the Pagan Motorcycle Club was used against him in trial when it should not have been under rule 404(b).

Rule 404(b) says “[e]vidence of other crimes, wrongs, or acts is not admissible to prove the character of a person in order to show that he or she acted in conformity therewith[.]”

The court ultimately ruled against Vincent, upholding his conviction and sentencing.

Chief Justice John A. Hutchison and Justice William R. Wooton dissented in the case while Justice Elizabeth D. Walker, Justice Tim Armstead and Justice C. Haley Bunn concurred in the case.

