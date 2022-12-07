Weston bridge dedicated to honor serviceman killed in Pearl Harbor

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Weston dedicated the West Fourth St. bridge over Polk Creek to honor Private Thomas Monroe Wright, who was lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Wright joined the Army Air Corps on July 21st, 1941. He was assigned to the 17th Air Base Group in Honolulu, Hawaii.

He is believed to be the first Lewis County casualty of WWII.

Wright was one of more than 2,400 souls lost that day. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his honor.

Leabeth Fisher is his niece. She said this is so important to honor him because he fought for our freedom.

“We need to realize that it’s also an honor for him and for every veteran that has served their life or given their life just so we can live in the country that we live in. If my grandmother was alive, his mother, she would be very proud today.”

Adam Burkhammer is a delegate for Lewis County. He said he hopes people remember how much veterans sacrifice for us every day when we wake up.

“I just want everyone to remember freedom comes with a price. That freedom isn’t free. So, when we look at these signs we are reminded not only of Mr. Wright sacrifice, but also the service men and women today that are still serving.”

Burkhammer said true freedom comes with a cost.

Fisher said it’s important to remember everyone who lost their life during the Pearl Harbor attack.

She said her uncle was a fun-loving guy who wanted to serve his country but lost his life too soon.

“They gave the ultimate sacrifice. They made it so that we can be here today. That we have the freedom that we had. He was only 20 years old, so his life was just starting, and it ended very tragically. So, it’s important to recognize this for everyone.”

Fisher said it’s important for her and her family to honor him especially on Pearl Harbor Day, and make sure people don’t forget about this tragic event.

