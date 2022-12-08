2 firefighters among 3 dead in Pennsylvania house fire

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead...
The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead at the scene.(WFMZ, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CNN) – Three people are dead in Pennsylvania after a house caught on fire.

Two of them were firefighters who died after being called to the scene in West Penn Township, near Tamaqua.

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the deceased and an official cause of death have not been released.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds to RCB High School
Area school shooting threats deemed not credible, FBI investigating
Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say
Bridgeport man one of five federally charged with COVID fraud
Officials identify man killed in Ritchie Co. ATV accident
Samantha Perry, 38, (far left) and her 38-year-old boyfriend, Michael Burke, (far right) were...
Couple charged after body found in basement freezer, police say

Latest News

A broad ruling could lead to new efforts to redraw congressional districts to maximize partisan...
SCOTUS case on NC redistricting could upend electoral politics
Authorities say snow and fog contributed to a 30-vehicle pileup on a Washington state highway.
Multiple injured in massive car pileup in Washington state
Jayveyon Burley, 22, was charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing...
Father charged after daughter, 1, found dead in California river
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says