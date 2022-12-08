Acting West Virginia commerce secretary gets permanent job

West Virginia commerce secretary James Bailey
West Virginia commerce secretary James Bailey(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Acting West Virginia commerce secretary James Bailey was named to the position permanently Wednesday.

Bailey has been in the interim role since July, when Ed Gaunch retired. Bailey also served with the department as deputy secretary and was general counsel for the departments of Commerce, Tourism, and Economic Development.

He also previously served as Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s senior counsel for policy and legislation as well as counsel in the state Senate and as an assistant prosecutor in Kanawha County.

“James Bailey has spent his career in public service, and his passion for serving West Virginians is exactly the trait I look for in my Cabinet members,” Justice said in a news release.

Bailey holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a law degree from West Virginia University.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds to RCB High School
Area school shooting threats deemed not credible, FBI investigating
Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say
Bridgeport man one of five federally charged with COVID fraud
Officials identify man killed in Ritchie Co. ATV accident
Samantha Perry, 38, (far left) and her 38-year-old boyfriend, Michael Burke, (far right) were...
Couple charged after body found in basement freezer, police say

Latest News

West Virginia airport lands $700K in matching state grants
Law enforcement responds to RCB High School
Investigation into school shooting threats across state continues
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road
Area vehicle dealer recognized on the national scale
Area vehicle dealer recognized on a national scale