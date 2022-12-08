Barbour County police looking for missing teen

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a teen last seen on Wednesday.

Deputies said Isabella Marie Boggs, 16, entered a dark SUV or a maroon 2016 Ford F-150 with West Virginia registration 06G 123.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department at 304-457-2352 or the Barbour County 911 Center at 304-457-5167.

