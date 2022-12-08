Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Stevie Boggs

Freshman center helped lead team to a win over Notre Dame in home opener
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stevie Boggs is a 6′4 freshman from Braxton County boy’s basketball that has already showed flashes of greatness. In a matchup against Notre Dame, Boggs had one play where he had two blocks in under 10 seconds, shutting down the Irish offense and helping his team maintain its lead. For him, he’s just glad that the work he has put in has gotten him time on the court.

“Started practicing hard, coach got me in shape,” said Boggs. “Got me getting rebounds and playing rough under the rim. Real sweet getting to be out on the court and stuff. Getting a lot of minutes and everything.”

But for coach Lunceford, he takes away that the team was down by a significant margin and was able to come back: winning by 10 after trailing by as much as 11.

“We just have to do us. If we settle in, trust what we’re doing, trust the game plan,” said coach Lunceford “It just kind of kept ticking away. By the fourth quarter, the effort paid off.”

And for Boggs, as a freshman, coach Lunceford has already described his height and skillset as something he hasn’t had before.

“This is probably the shortest lineup I’ve ever coached. That being said, we shoot the ball well,” said coach Lunceford. “With the size that we have, we lean heavily on him. I was really proud of him tonight. Not just the scoring, he boxed out, rebounds, changes so many things. When you have a 6′4 kid waving his arms around, it’s a luxury I’ve never had.”

With the win, Braxton was able to open the season with a win, but it’s the road ahead that has made Boggs’ patterns in the weight room worth gold.

“This whole team is people pleasers. They want to make you proud of them. Stevie, first part of the season he comes out and says: ‘Hey coach I want to get in the weight room with you. I want to do this, I want to do that.’ That’s what got me,” said coach Lunceford “Now, every day, we’ll practice until six, and then me, him and my son, we end in the weight room working out until seven. That’s what we’re trying to get them to do. We’ve got a great group of freshmen here and we’re trying to get them to buy into this. This experience and stuff they are getting now, especially with these guards around them. They learn a lot.”

Highlights: ND vs Braxton County

