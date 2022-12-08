Cloudy, mild conditions for the end of the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a mild, cloudy afternoon for today, tomorrow will be similar, except with a few more showers in the area. As for what the weekend and next week are like, find out in the video above.

A frontal boundary left behind cloudy skies yesterday, and a disturbance brought more clouds and isolated showers to much of West Virginia. Those cloudy skies will linger tonight, and there will be some patchy fog, which could affect your morning commute. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the 40s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the low-50s. Around 9 PM tomorrow night, rain showers will lift into our area, and showers will stick around until the overnight hours. Not much rain is expected (about 0.1″ at most). By Saturday morning, any leftover rain showers will push east, leaving behind cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s. Overall, the next few days will be mild and cloudy, with light rain chances. Then on Sunday, a disturbance will lift in and bring more rain showers into West Virginia. So expect some light rain during the morning and afternoon hours. The system then leaves, and by the afternoon, we’re left with cloudy skies and highs in the low-50s. Thereafter, cool, dry air will flow in from a high-pressure system north of us, resulting in cloudy skies and highs in the upper-40s, about average for this time of year. Then towards the middle of next week, another low-pressure system and cold front will lift in and bring widespread rain into our area. In short, this weekend will be cloudy and mild, with rain chances, but thereafter, expect cool, dry conditions for the first half of next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with some clearing during the late-overnight hours, and some patchy fog possible. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. During the late-evening and overnight hours, rain showers will lift in, so expect some light rain. High: 57.

Saturday: Cloudy skies. High: 54.

Sunday: Rain showers in the morning, cloudy skies in the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 51.

