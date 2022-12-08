David Robert Posey, 70, of Roanoke, WV, passed in the comfort of his home on December 7, 2022, following an extended illness. David was born on December 12, 1951, a son of the late Oliver Robert “Peck” Posey and Anneita “Lorraine” (Jenkins) Posey. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law: Lew Leone and Steve Goldsmith; niece, Brittney Posey; and his father-in law, Hoy Robinson. Cherishing David’s memory are his wife of 48 years, Margaret Anjean (Robinson) Posey; two children: Eric Posey and companion, Donna Williams, and Stephanie Wolverton and husband, Lee; grandson, Garett Wolverton; two sisters: Sandra Leone of Wintersville, OH, and Linda Goldsmith of Roanoke, WV; two brothers: Steve Posey and wife, Michelle, of Roanoke, WV, and Kenny Posey and wife, Vicki, of Tarpon Springs, FL; mother- in-law, Lillie Robinson of Sutton, WV; brother-in law, Mark and wife, Cindy, of Sutton, WV; three sisters-in law: Carol Jamison and husband, Jack, of Sutton, WV, Kim Frazier and husband, John, of Roanoke, WV, Susan Robinson of Charleston, WV; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. David retired from Allegheny Power where he worked as a civil engineer for over 23 years. He was a member of the Oil Creek United Methodist Church. David enjoyed farming with his father, hunting, and gardening. Most of all, David loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and cared for him. David’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at on Sunday, December 11th from 4pm-7pm at Lightburn’s Restaurant at Stonewall Resort. Family and friends are invited to gather to share stories and remembrances of David. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made on David’s behalf to Oil Creek United Methodist Church at 98 Red Lick Rd, Roanoke, WV 26447 or WV Caring (Hospice) at PO Box 760 Arthurdale, WV 26520. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of David Robert Posey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.