Fall turkey harvest sees big increase over last year

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Preliminary results show West Virginia’s 2022 fall turkey harvest saw a big increase over last year’s harvest.

According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, hunters harvested 1,012 birds this past season, a 46% increase over last year’s 694 birds harvested.

However, it does fall short of the five-year and ten-year average by 0.24% and 9.6%, respectively.

While fewer counties had a two-week season this year due to a decline in the spring harvest, the fall harvest generally remained on par with long-term averages.

Fall turkey harvest numbers are influenced by hunter participation, but it also depends on the current year’s brood production and mast conditions. This year’s brood survey results were similar to last year’s, resulting in the best two production years in the past five years. While last year’s fall harvest did not mirror the increase in brood production, this year’s fall harvest reflected the increase.

All six districts reported increased fall turkey harvests compared to last year, with Districts 1 and 3 reporting more than double the number of harvests.

The following are birds harvested by district number:

District 3 - 261 birds

District 2 - 187 birds

District 4 - 166 birds

District 1 - 150 birds

District 5 - 128 birds

District 6 - 120 birds

Counties with the most harvests were Randolph County (72), Nicholas (65), Greenbrier (57), Monroe (41) and Webster (39), all of which had a four-week season.

The following is the number of birds harvested per county in north-central West Virginia, according to the DNR:

Harrison County: 6 (down from 9 last year)

Marion County: 8 (down from 9 last year)

Lewis County: 10 (up from 5 last year)

Upshur County: 26 (up from 16 last year)

Randolph County: 72 (up from 16 last year)

Tucker County: 16 (up from 3 last year)

Barbour County: 13 (up from 6 last year)

Doddridge County: 9 (up from 8 last year)

Taylor County: 7 (up from 3 last year)

Gilmer County: 5 (up from 2 last year)

Ritchie County: 12 (up from 6 last year)

Webster County: 39 (up from 12 last year)

Monongalia County: 14 (up from 12 last year)

Hardy County: 37 (up from 36 last year)

Preston County: 33 (up from 10 last year)

Pocahontas County: 34 (same as last year)

