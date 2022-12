BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The “Appalachian Soul Man” Aristotle Jones joined First at 4.

He talked about upcoming events he is performing at and played some music.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.