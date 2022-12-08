Glenville State students complete teaching internships

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WDTV) - Nine students have completed their student teaching internships for Glenville State University during the Fall 2022 semester.

The following senior teacher education students took part in the internship during their final semester at Glenville State:

Stormie Alverson, of Grayson, Kentucky, completed her student teaching in Elementary Education (K-6) and Early Education (PreK-K) at Gilmer County Elementary School with Tanya Stewart, Amber Fox, and Rebecca Chesser. Dr. Shelly Ratliff was her GSU supervisor. She is the daughter of Mark and Missy Barker of Grayson, Kentucky.

Cody Dobbins, of Gassaway, West Virginia, completed his student teaching in Health and Physical Education (PreK-adult) at Braxton County High School with John McElwain and at Burnsville Elementary School with Kelly Wagoner. Maureen Gildein and Dr. Gerda Kumpiene were his GSU supervisors. He is the son of Steve and Heather Dobbins of Gassaway.

Raven Friend, of Exchange, West Virginia, completed her student teaching in Elementary Education (K-6) and Multi-categorical Special Education (K-6) at Flatwoods Elementary School with Danielle Berry and at Pleasant Hill Elementary School as the Clinical Teacher of Record. Dr. Gerda Kumpiene was her GSU supervisor. She is the daughter of Rodney and Angela Friend of Exchange.

Cali Hayes, of Harrisville, West Virginia, completed her student teaching in Elementary Education (K-6) and Early Education (PreK-K) at Gilmer County Elementary School with Britni Price, Amber Fox, and Rebecca Chesser. Connie O’Dell and Dr. Gerda Kumpiene were her GSU supervisors. She is the daughter of Jane Hayes of Harrisville. Hayes was also named the Outstanding Intern for the Fall 2022 semester.

Kassidy Heavner, of Burnsville, West Virginia, completed her student teaching in Elementary Education (K-6) and General Science Education (5-9) at Burnsville Elementary School with Jessica Vandernick and at Braxton County Middle School with Tina Knight. Dr. Erin Brumbaugh, Larry Baker, and Dr. Ashley Kooken were her GSU supervisors. She is the daughter of Richard and Lisa Heavner of Burnsville.

Raeann Hesse, of Morgantown, West Virginia, completed her student teaching in Elementary Education (K-6) and Early Education (PreK-K) at Jane Lew Elementary School with Brenda Riffle and Sharon Minigh. Dr. Erin Brumbaugh was her GSU supervisor. She and her husband Isaac reside in Moorefield. Hesse is the daughter of Jeremy and Crystal Sickles of Morgantown.

Nicholas McVaney, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, completed his student teaching in Music Education (PreK-adult) at Mineral Wells Elementary School with Amy Chaves and at Parkersburg South High School with Greg Myers. Dr. David Lewis and Dr. Gerda Kumpiene were his GSU supervisors. He is the son of Chad and Michelle McVaney of Parkersburg.

Shane Moats, of Spencer, West Virginia, completed his student teaching in Early Education (PreK-K) at Spencer Elementary School with Stacy Engle and in Elementary Education (K-6), also at Spencer Elementary School, as the Clinical Teacher of Record. Dr. Erin Brumbaugh was his GSU supervisor. He is the son of Roger and Cindy Moats of Spencer.

Tobi Short, of Hurricane, West Virginia, completed her student teaching in Elementary Education (K-6) and Multi-categorical Special Education (K-6) at Hurricane Town Elementary School with Lindsay Huffman and Ashley White. Dr. Gerda Kumpiene was her GSU supervisor. She is the daughter of Chuck and Kerri Savilla of Hurricane.

At the conclusion of their internship, students must complete a presentation illustrating their mastery of the Interstate New Assessment and Support Consortium (InTASC) standards as well as the standards of their particular area of study.

