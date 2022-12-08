Joann Malcomb

Joann Malcomb, 83 of Cowen went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at her home. Joann was born May 27, 1939 in Erbacon to the late Walter and Rena Christenson Malcomb. She was also preceded in death by all five of her siblings. Joann was a home health care worker for many many years. She was a Christian by faith and loved the Lord with all her heart; she enjoyed quilting, fishing, and camping. Joann was the matriarch of the Malcomb family and had recently become a great great great aunt which she was very happy of. Surviving are her nieces and nephew; Brenda (Rodney) McClung, Cindy Thompson, Denise Edmonds, Barb Karaastuary, Carol Yockers and Lonnie Wayne Malcomb; great niece, April Malcomb, great nephew Ronnie (Sheena) McClung; great great nieces, Alisha Hudkins and Brayla McClung; great great nephews, Blake Lynch and Kasen McClung and great great great nieces Amara Louise Mullins; and also a special friends Bill Bragg. Friends may join the family for visitation 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, December 9, 2022 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen. Pastor Craig Williams will conduct a message at 7:00 PM and at the conclusion visitation will continue. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Malcomb family.

