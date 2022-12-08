Mister Bee selected as ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Mister Bee Potato Chips has been selected as the “Best West Virginia Made Food Product” for the second consecutive year in West Virginia Living magazine’s “Best of West Virginia.”

Mister Bee is the West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer. It won after receiving the most customer votes.

“All of us at Mister Bee are truly thankful for our customers and retail relationships,” said Mary Anne Ketelsen, president of Mister Bee Potato Chips. “Our revitalized manufacturing facility and dedicated staff are allowing us to reach new heights and open new markets for our products, but the stamp of approval from our customers is our greatest achievement.”

The small, woman-owned business was founded in Parkersburg in 1951 and has 80 employees.

5 News filmed a Tasty Tuesday with Mister Bee earlier this year. You can watch that segment below.

