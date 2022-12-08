New fun zone opens just in time for the holidays

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If you’re looking for some fun this holiday season, look no further Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone in Nutter Fort.

It recently moved from the Meadowbrook Mall to a bigger location to house even more fun, and owner James Vanstoy says is a need in the community.

“There’s not a lot of activities for kids to do around the neighborhood or in the area, so we wanted to offer something for all ages to come and have a good family time together,” Vanstoy said.

The building has over 10 inflatables and other unique things everyone can participate in.

“We have a game room where they can win tickets to win prizes, but you can also buy anything straight out. We also have teddy mountain workshop, which is like a build-a-bear but a lot less expensive, and we have mining for gems and other activities here as well,” Vanstoy said.

If you’re celebrating a birthday or wanting to rent out the space for a private party, Vanstoy says you can, and it won’t break the bank.

“We have two-hour party packages and depending on when you do it, they start at $99, and the kids have unlimited access to all the inflatables and carnival games. Of course, we have the arcade area as well and two separate party areas, so we have lots of room for everybody,” Vanstoy said.

You can also bring in your own decorations, cake, and food.

The fun zone is open every day from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

