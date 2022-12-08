Part of national JUUL settlement coming to West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Vaping company JUUL has reached settlements with more than 5,000 cases.

That affects nearly 10,000 plaintiffs, including West Virginia schools.

While an official amount has not been released, some of the settlement money will go to school around the state to help fight nicotine addition.

As on 2019, more than one in three students in West Virginia said they regularly use e-cigarettes. That was up 150% from just two years before.

Just four weeks ago, three students at Philip Barbour High School were hospitalized after using a vaping device at school.

It’s not immediately clear when West Virginia will receive the settlement money.

