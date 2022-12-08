Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An early-morning wreck off of Meadowbrook Road last month that resulted in the driver being found dead may be the result of a medical emergency, a Bridgeport Police Detective has confirmed.

According to Bridgeport Police Detective Jason Carey, the Nov. 21 accident saw the vehicle leave the roadway off Meadowbrook Road and then go across Custer Hollow near the backside of the FBI CJIS property. The vehicle came to rest on an embankment, said Carey.

“We don’t see any suspicious activity, such as reckless driving,” said Carey. “My anticipation, and all indications, is that this was a medical emergency.

The individual who passed away was Larry Gene Ice of Salem. Ice was 75.

Carey said he is awaiting a final report from the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office. Bridgeport Police responded to the scene after the call came in at 2:02 a.m. from the Harrison County 911 Center.

