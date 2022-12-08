Restraining order denied for mobile home park situation

Lot rent prices are set to increase in December.
By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A motion for a temporary restraining order against mobile home park owners in Mercer County was denied Wednesday. The motion was to block the mobile home park owners from getting the proper licensing to operate the mobile home parks in the county. The motion was filed by Mountain State Justice on behalf of clients from five mobile home parks affected by dramatic lot rent increases.

In court Attorney Adam Wolfe and witnesses alleged that the owners failed to fix sewage leaks and maintain roads among other issues in the communities.

Wolfe says the judge ordered the health department to do new and complete inspections of the mobile home parks. They have also been ordered to submit a corrective plan. Wolfe says the judge in the case wants to appoint a special master to over see the changes.

The judge did not order that the mobile home can’t collect the new lot rent increases but made the point that if they did not agree to hold off while the improvements were made, it could go to damages by the plaintiffs later in the case.

We will continue to monitor developments in this case.

