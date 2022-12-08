School resource officer walks through response following shooting threats at surrounding schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Threats made minutes apart from each other regarding possible shootings at Huntington High School and South Charleston High School sent law enforcement to investigate and protect.

The threats turned out to be a hoax. However, law enforcement officials checked up on schools across the region to make sure students were safe.

Meanwhile, some schools already had an officer in house to secure the perimeter.

William Templeton, a school resource officer at Cabell Midland High School, walked WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok through his routine of ensuring safety for students and staff -- even though no direct threats were made toward Cabell Midland.

“I always make laps around the school,” Templeton said.

Templeton says as part of his daily routine, he makes sure every door on the outside of the school is locked.

After making his outside rounds around the school, Templeton said he goes inside the school and makes sure he is visible to students -- making sure they know he is there in case they have any questions.

“I wanted to be very visible to the students. If anybody has a question or something they can always come up and ask me. We were lucky today. It was a very quiet and calm day, but I just wanted to be visible, so they knew that I was here in case there was some anxiety,” Templeton said.

Making sure to keep students safe and protected, while staying alert.

“Just build up for the next time, just get prepared for the next time. Always try to be a step ahead of the next event,” Templeton said.

