St. Marys magistrate arrested for driving under the influence

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A St. Marys magistrate was arraigned and released after receiving a DUI last night.

Magistrate John P. Riggs got into single-car wreck Wednesday evening. Pleasants County sheriff, Chuck Mankins says riggs was visibly intoxicated according to the officer who pulled riggs over.

Riggs failed a sobriety test and was over the legal blood alcohol content limit. Riggs was arraigned and released on a personal recognizant bond earlier this morning.

Mankins says this case is still under investigation.

We will continue to update the story as it continues.

