St. Marys magistrate arrested for driving under the influence
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A St. Marys magistrate was arraigned and released after receiving a DUI last night.
Magistrate John P. Riggs got into single-car wreck Wednesday evening. Pleasants County sheriff, Chuck Mankins says riggs was visibly intoxicated according to the officer who pulled riggs over.
Riggs failed a sobriety test and was over the legal blood alcohol content limit. Riggs was arraigned and released on a personal recognizant bond earlier this morning.
Mankins says this case is still under investigation.
