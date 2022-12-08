Thousands in Marion County without phone service

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage.

According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area.

Officials said those without service might need to use other means of contact to get emergency services in the area.

