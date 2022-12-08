West Virginia airport lands $700K in matching state grants

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The airport in West Virginia’s capital city has landed more than $700,000 in state grant to match federal money for projects to improve the facility’s runway.

The state Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities says a $646,700 grant will match a $12.4 million federal grant for Yeager Airport’s runway rehabilitation in Charleston.

The project involves a 2-inch asphalt overlay of the runway and several improvements to the runway lighting system.

A second Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities provides $58,000 to match federal funds for an environmental impact statement on a project that would add runway safety areas and extend one of Yeager’s runways to 8,000 feet.

