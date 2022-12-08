Woman shoots paintball gun at family member ‘to scare him away,’ police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in Randolph County after deputies said she shot at a family member with a paintball gun “to scare him away.”

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Pritt Hollow Road in Randolph County for a drug complaint on Wednesday, according to a release from the RCSO. When they turned onto the road, a man who was standing outside of his truck said Kendra Bender, 25, shot at him with a paintball gun.

Deputies said there was orange paint splatter from a paintball gun on the driver’s side door. The man, who is a family member of Bender, left the driveway of the home in fear of receiving a violent injury.

The release says deputies then detained Bender and found the paintball gun, the CO2 cylinder and orange paintballs. Bender allegedly had orange paint on her hands and told police she fired paintballs at the man “to scare him away.”

Woman shoots at family member with paintball gun ‘to scare him away,’ police say (Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

As officers searched Bender, they found a small bag of methamphetamine in her pocket. She was then placed under arrest.

Bender has been charged with domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $3,300 cash-only bond.

