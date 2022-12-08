WVU Children’s holds first holiday tree lighting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s hospital held its first tree lighting ceremony.

The Community Music Program Minisingers were invited to sing some songs before the tree lighting started.

The main event was lighting the tree donated by the West Virginia Loggers Group.

The hospital invited six-year-old Lillian to press the button to light up the tree, as she had been a big support to her little sister, who was a patient at the hospital.

“We don’t ever want kids to have to be in the hospital but especially during the holiday season. We want to give them something that just put that smile on their face,” Chief Administrative Officer at WVU Children’s, Amy Bush, said.

There was even an appearance by Santa Claus, and kids could have cocoa with him and take pictures.

