WVU Children’s holds first holiday tree lighting

WVU Children's tree lighting.
WVU Children's tree lighting.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s hospital held its first tree lighting ceremony.

The Community Music Program Minisingers were invited to sing some songs before the tree lighting started.

The main event was lighting the tree donated by the West Virginia Loggers Group.

The hospital invited six-year-old Lillian to press the button to light up the tree, as she had been a big support to her little sister, who was a patient at the hospital.

“We don’t ever want kids to have to be in the hospital but especially during the holiday season. We want to give them something that just put that smile on their face,” Chief Administrative Officer at WVU Children’s, Amy Bush, said.

There was even an appearance by Santa Claus, and kids could have cocoa with him and take pictures.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds to RCB High School
Area school shooting threats deemed not credible, FBI investigating
Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say
Ronald Johnson, of Philadelphia, being arrested by members of the MPD and MMDTG on Tuesday,...
Homicide suspect arrested in Morgantown, accused of murder in Philadelphia
Parrotta Paving is shown doing work at the former Pier 1 site.
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
WVU students look to make changes to intersection that causes problems.
WVU students propose a solution to what some say is a problematic Bridgeport intersection