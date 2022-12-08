WVU holds Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the West Virginia University and Morgantown communities gathered on WVU’s campus to honor and remember the events of December 7, 1941, and the attacks at Pearl Harbor.

It had been 81 years since the Japanese led an attack that resulted in the loss of over 2,000 Americans.

WVU’s Director of the Center for Veteran, Military, and Family Programs, Jerry Wood, led the ceremony that included a wreath laying at the mast of the USS West Virginia, one of the ships damaged that day.

Wood invited Brigadier General Hope Rampy, the Director for Military Personnel Army G-1 at the Pentagon as the guest speaker.

Rampy had her own connection to the date December 7.

“I had the opportunity to be a Battalion Commander, and December 7 was the day I took command. It was taking a Battalion training it up and taking it to Afghanistan,” she explained.

Rampy said it was important that Americans remember their history because you never know what may happen.

“So, on that quiet calm day. It could be a quiet calm day anywhere. Whether it is in Oahu or it is Downtown New York City on 9/11. So it’s are we ready? Are we listening? Are we paying attention to the intelligence?” she said.

Rampy added that to her the day isn’t just about those who lost their lives.

“The focus is not necessarily on the lives lost, but it is the fact that those young men were willing to serve. Just like today, less than 2% of our nation raises their right hand to volunteer to serve,” she explained.

Members of several local and campus-based military organizations participated to show their respects.

