Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail


Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail(Norma Jean Bell)
By Annie Moore
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday.

According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security also confirmed on Friday the death is under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

New said he went to the hospital on the day Gilley was brought to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital unresponsive. He said he was told by witnesses that she was attacked by other inmates shortly after her arrival at the jail on November 14, 2022.

“They attacked her and began digging into her private areas to see if she had smuggled drugs.”

While the timeline of events isn’t exactly clear yet, he said she was initially taken to Raleigh General Hospital, but was at some point returned to the jail. When her condition did not improve, he said she was brought to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital. By that time, he said he was unresponsive and on life support.

New said Gilley was only in the jail on a probation violation for shoplifting. “In the grand scheme of things, it was a relatively minor offense...certainly not one that carried the death penalty.”

Gilley is the 13th inmate at Southern Regional Jail to die this year -- a 13-fold increase in deaths at the facility since 2018. Earlier this year, Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, called in the National Guard to address staffing vacancies statewide. Then, in October, the Dept. of Homeland Security announced that a federal investigation was underway into Southern Regional Jail, specifically.

Still, New believes more steps are needed to stem the jail’s rising death toll.

“I appreciate what Governor Justice said, that some within his own administration may not want to look within their own house and acknowledge shortcomings, but we need more leadership from the Governor’s office and more money from the legislature to give these COs raises. Acting Commissioner Douglas said last week the COs are still working 60 to 80 hours a week....that’s unsustainable.”

Meanwhile, the deadline for the state to respond to a federal class action civil rights lawsuit on behalf of hundreds of inmates regarding inhumane living conditions at the jail is set for next week.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road
Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
St. Marys magistrate arrested for driving under the influence
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Barbour County police looking for missing teen
Barbour County police looking for missing teen

Latest News

Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in mall theft
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in mall theft
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
Buckhannon couple charged after child, 2, dies
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Police: Mon County man dies in head-on crash
Brandon Roberson
Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say
Susie Mullens, Director of the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Program, holds a ONEbox...
Glenville State participates in statewide ‘Be The One’ initiative