Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in mall theft

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in multiple thefts at Meadowbrook Mall.

Authorities said they are involved in a theft investigation because of stealing merchandise from Ulta Beauty on several days this month.

Anyone with information regarding who the two women and one man are asked to contact Detective R. L. Morrison by email or at 304-848-6147.

Below are additional photos posted by the BPD on Facebook.

