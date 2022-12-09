The City of Fairmont partners with local organizations for the city’s first holiday tree lighting

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Fairmont community gathered for what many thought was the city’s first tree-lighting ceremony.

The $14,000 tree was purchased with the help of the City of Fairmont, WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center, and Main Street Fairmont.

Vice President of Operations at Fairmont Medical Center Aaron Yanuzo said he was grateful to be involved.

“Just really excited to set a new annual holiday tradition here in Fairmont. From what we were told, there hasn’t been a tree lighting in many years or if even at all,” he explained.

However, not everyone was overjoyed. As several have shared on social media, they were concerned with the amount of money spent on the tree.

A representative from Main Street Fairmont said they wanted to focus on the positivity of the holiday season and the joy the tree brought the community overall.

Yanuzo added he discovered trees were a symbol of hope, which he said was needed in the community.

“A lot of organizations such as the city and Main Street Fairmont, as well as Fairmont Medical Center have a hope of a tomorrow and a hope of a revitalization of Fairmont, downtown, and our community,” Yanuzo said.

There were performances throughout the night by the East Fairmont High Elizabethans, and there was free hot chocolate from The Joe to enjoy.

