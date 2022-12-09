Cloudy weekend, cool, dry start to next week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be mild. Then a few showers will push in tonight, and thereafter, expect a cloudy weekend. As to what next week will be like, find out in the video above.

The past few days have been cloudy and mild, and today will be no exception. During the afternoon hours, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and highs in the mid-50s. Then after midnight, a weak low-pressure system will lift into West Virginia, bringing scattered showers that stick around for the night. The showers won’t last for long, as they only stick around until Saturday morning, and they won’t produce much rain (about 0.1″ to 0.2″). Still, don’t be surprised if you see some rain in your area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-40s. Tomorrow afternoon, any leftover showers will be east of us, so we’re left with cloudy skies, light winds and highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Overnight into Sunday morning, another disturbance will push in from out west, bringing more isolated showers into our region. Not much precipitation is expected, however, and by the afternoon, the system should push east and take the rain with it, leaving behind cloudy skies and highs in the low-50s. Thereafter, cooler, drier air will flow in from Canada for the first half of next week, resulting in partly sunny skies and highs in the low-40s. The cool, quiet weather then ends towards the middle of next week, when a cold front pushes into our area, bringing widespread rain into our region. There is uncertainty regarding timing and rainfall totals this far out, however, so we’re watching carefully to see what happens. In short, today and this weekend will be cloudy and mild, with a chance of rain, and the first half of next week will be cool and quiet.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Partly sunny skies, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. High: 57.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with isolated showers after midnight that last into the early-morning hours. Not much rain is expected. Low: 43.

Saturday: Leftover rain gone by mid-morning, leaving only cloudy skies by the afternoon. High: 54.

Sunday: Rain showers will push in during the morning hours, so there will be some rain. By the afternoon, only overcast skies are left, with west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 52.

