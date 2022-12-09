It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David Spicer Chatt, 68, of Clarksburg, on December 8, 2022 at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness. The family would like to thank the staff for being so caring. David was born July 1, 1954, and graduated from Washington-Irving, Class of 1972, in Clarksburg, WV, where he lived his entire life. He was the beloved son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Spicer (Bill) and Margaret Chatt of Clarksburg, WV. He is survived by a loving aunt, Mary Eileen Ashcraft of Sun City, Hilton Head, SC; a nephew; several cousins spread throughout the states; and best friend, Jack Collins, who he co-owned Import Headquarters with and worked with for many years. His other various jobs were in the automotive industry including head mechanic, service manager at Toyota Elkins, and auto repair at Garret’s Service Center. He could always be found under a car hood for either work or play. He was a fun-loving guy and enjoyed many hobbies which included 4-wheel drive racing, mud pit racing, hunting, skiing, boating, and horseback riding. No visitation will be held at his request, and in keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

