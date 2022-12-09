Fairmont continues kicking off the holiday celebration

Fairmont had its opening day for the holiday celebration Thursday.
Fairmont had its opening day for the holiday celebration Thursday.(WDTV)
By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Dec. 9, 2022
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont had its opening day for the holiday celebration Thursday.

However, the holiday fun is just getting started.

Aaron Yanuzo is with WVU Medicine as an event sponsor.

He said he wants to help revitalize downtown Fairmont. Helping with this event is one way he can do that and give back.

“We are one of the anchor businesses in the Marion County Fairmont area and being able to give back to the community and be part of the community is important to us.”

Along with live entertainment Fairmont also has local craft vendors at the event.

This is a great way to shop locally and buy some Christmas gifts for the holidays.

Mike Ray is a pottery maker.

He said people can expect some great hospitality and amazing crafts.

“There’s a lot of very talented craftspeople here. I’m excited to see it myself and for other people to come down and see it too.”

It wouldn’t be a feast without food. They have all of your Italian holiday favorites.

Chase Mills is the owner of Mister Crab. He spent two weeks preparing for the event.

Mills said you can expect a lot of amazing food.

“It smells incredible up here. We got everything from meatballs to catfish po’boys. We’re doing some seafood cioppino. We got more meatballs and ribeye’s and stuff down there. So, there’s tons of great food and great smells.”

The celebration continues tomorrow at 10 a.m. for more holiday fun.

