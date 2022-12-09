First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4.

Robin brought Joy with her, a 6-month-old puppy that is up for adoption. She talked about a sad story associated with her and advice for those who buy pets as holiday gifts.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
