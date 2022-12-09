First Alert Evening Forecast

My last weather update!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for Dec 7th, 2022

North central West Virginia, this will my last weather update before heading on to a sister station in Madison, WI. Thank you for welcoming me into the community and thank you for letting me bring you your weather each evening.

I will miss this team, I will miss beautiful West Virginia and I will miss this community.

I’m not good with good-byes, so for right now all I’ll say is “till we meet again”.

If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Possible showers: Low: 43

Saturday: Cloudy: High: 54

Sunday: AM Showers: High: 51

Monday: Cloudy: High: 43

Latest News

3-Day Forecast for Clarksburg
Cloudy weekend, cool, dry start to next week!
Expected highs for tomorrow, December 9, 2022.
Cloudy, mild conditions for the end of the week!
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Evening Forecast
Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, December 7, 2022.
Rain showers and clouds today and later this week!