First Alert Evening Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for Dec 7th, 2022

North central West Virginia, this will my last weather update before heading on to a sister station in Madison, WI. Thank you for welcoming me into the community and thank you for letting me bring you your weather each evening.

I will miss this team, I will miss beautiful West Virginia and I will miss this community.

I’m not good with good-byes, so for right now all I’ll say is “till we meet again”.

If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Possible showers: Low: 43

Saturday: Cloudy: High: 54

Sunday: AM Showers: High: 51

Monday: Cloudy: High: 43

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.