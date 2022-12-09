Glenville State participates in statewide ‘Be The One’ initiative

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is participating in the “Be The One” Initiative, an overdose prevention initiative created for West Virginia college and university campuses.

The initiative is the first of its kind and focuses on opioid overdose prevention from a bystander’s perspective, encouraging students, staff, and faculty to “be the one” to save a life.

A project of the initiative includes the distribution and installation of the ONEbox.

The ONEbox is an on-demand, one-of-a-kind, technology-enabled opioid overdose rescue response kit that contains two doses of the opioid reversal medication, Naloxone. The box also contains instantaneous video instructions that are activated when ONEbox is opened.

Several Glenville State University students recently attended a training and information session on the ONEbox kit.

Eight of the kits will be placed strategically around campus.

“We believe Naloxone should be easily accessible everywhere and through our partnerships with the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute and colleges and universities around the state, we are decreasing stigma and providing vital resources to help save lives,” explained Director of the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Program, Susie Mullens. Mullens conducted the training and information session at Glenville State.

The “Be The One” Initiative was created by the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Program and the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute with the goal of increasing prevention and recovery efforts on West Virginia campuses, educating individuals in medication safety, and training them how to properly respond to an overdose.

“College campuses are representative of the communities in which they are housed; and they are often the hub for activity in their town,” said President of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Dr. Susan Bissett. “Our campus buildings have AEDs, first aid kits, and fire extinguishers, and so the ONEbox is just one more way to keep our campuses, our students, and our communities safe.”

