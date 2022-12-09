Holiday safety tips from the West Virginia Poison Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Poison Center is offering safety recommendations to keep the holidays safe and poison-free season.

Button batteries Disc, button, or coin batteries can be found in many items, such as toys, musical cards and books, remote controls, and ornaments. These batteries are extremely dangerous and can cause severe injury or death if swallowed. Make sure all items that children play with have secured battery compartments, such as a battery area that requires a screwdriver to open. Keep all products containing accessible batteries up and away from children and pets.

Small magnets Some toys and novelty items (such as magnetic building sets, magnetic tiles, and magnetic sculptures) contain small, powerful magnets that can cause serious injury if swallowed. Avoid purchasing toys or desk accessories with magnets if there are young children in the home.

Water absorbing balls or beads Becoming popular in the last several years are toys that absorb water and expand, such as water absorbing balls or beads. Most of these items are colorful and intriguing to children. These items can become dangerous if a child or pet ingests them. Avoid purchasing beads or balls that expand to larger than pea size. Keep unexpanded beads up and out of reach of small children.



If a potential poisoning occurs, call the medical experts at the West Virginia Poison Center anytime, even during the holidays at 1-800-222-1222. They say to not wait for symptoms to appear.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.