House Call: Joint Replacement and Mako Smart Robotics Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Here to discuss Joint Replacements and the Mako Smart Robotics System is Chris Courtney, DO, orthopaedic surgeon at UHC Orthopaedics.

1). What technologies does the Mako SmartRobotics use?

There are multiple components in the Mako system. We take a 3D CT of each patient prior to surgery. That CT is then placed into the Mako technology. We then, in the operating room, reproduce that patient’s anatomy, and the technology within the robot allows us to give very precision cuts tailored to the needs of the patient. On top of all that, we’re able to record our data inter-operatively.

And lastly, we are able to incorporate a patient driven tool called Recovery Coach that will help them through the whole process, both before, through, and after surgery. When I was looking for a way to deliver better outcomes for my patients, the Mako was a great tool and the reason why I like it, because by taking that CT ahead of time, we now have a way to personalize the surgery for the patient.

2). The Mako SmartRobotic surgery robot allows for a personalized plan. What does that mean for you and your practice?

There are multiple components in the Mako system. We take a 3D CT of each patient prior to surgery. That CT is then placed into the Mako technology. We then, in the operating room, reproduce that patient’s anatomy, and the technology within the robot allows us to give very precise cuts tailored to the needs of the patient. On top of all that, we’re able to record our data inter-operatively.

I get to take that, put it in the computer and I get to put the knee in exactly how I would want it to be in. The technology will help me reproduce what I want, to get the results that I need. It reminds me of when you’re doing a project at home and you’re able to get through with that project with whatever tools you have. But if you just had that one tool to make things a little bit easier, a little bit better, and a little bit more efficient, that is how I correlate the Mako robot to my practice.

3). What kinds of tests will I need before surgery?

The short answer is whatever test is needed to make sure that you’re at your best health prior to the surgery. By using the Mako system, the only thing additional than your routine preoperative test, whether that be routine EKGs, urinalysis, standard tests, will simply be a CT of the extremity being worked on.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.