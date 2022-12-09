Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.

On the scene, troopers spoke with 33-year-old Brandon Roberson, of Clear Spring, Maryland, who was the driver of one of the two vehicles involved in the accident.

Troopers said Roberson “seemed unable to control his movements, on the nod, and was stumbling around while talking” to officers. He also showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Preston Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known.

Roberson has been charged with DUI with injuries. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

