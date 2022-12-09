Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say

Brandon Roberson
Brandon Roberson(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.

On the scene, troopers spoke with 33-year-old Brandon Roberson, of Clear Spring, Maryland, who was the driver of one of the two vehicles involved in the accident.

Troopers said Roberson “seemed unable to control his movements, on the nod, and was stumbling around while talking” to officers. He also showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Preston Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known.

Roberson has been charged with DUI with injuries. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road
Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
St. Marys magistrate arrested for driving under the influence
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Barbour County police looking for missing teen
Barbour County police looking for missing teen

Latest News

Susie Mullens, Director of the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Program, holds a ONEbox...
Glenville State participates in statewide ‘Be The One’ initiative
West Virginia State Parks extends special deal on gift cards
The Queen of Clean: Essential Oil Cleaner
The Queen of Clean: Essential Oil Cleaner
Fairmont tree lighting.
The City of Fairmont partners with local organizations for the city’s first holiday tree lighting