NCWV All-State Football Award Winners

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 season is officially finished for football this year. Here is a look at each name in our area that received an All-State football team mention this season.

AAA

1st Team:

NCWV ALL-STATE TEAMS (WDTV)

2nd Team:

NCWV ALL-STATE TEAMS (WDTV)

Honorable Mentions:

Charlie Brazier, Bridgeport; Noah Braham, University; Drew Boczek, Morgantown; Savion Farmer, Buckhannon-Upshur; Ethan Harper, Preston; Luke Hudson, University; Ethan Jackson, University; Brock Kehler, University; Ryan Kelley, Buckhannon-Upshur; Hank Martin, Morgantown; Ty Martin, Bridgeport; Caleb Nutter, Morgantown; Aidan Sparks, Bridgeport; Jacob Stevens, University; Taylor Thomas, Bridgeport; Broderick Washington, Morgantown

AA

1st Team:

NCWV ALL-STATE TEAMS (WDTV)

2nd Team:

NCWV ALL-STATE TEAMS (WDTV)

Also Receiving 2nd team honors: Nate Flower, P/K, Fairmont Sr

Honorable Mentions:

Trevor Bigelow, Fairmont Senior; Landon Boone, North Marion; Avery Brown, East Fairmont; Bryce Byrd, Robert C. Byrd; Brayden Carder, Lewis County; Cody Clevenger, North Marion; Gage Dean, East Fairmont; Ty Drake, Robert C. Byrd; Braydon Edgell, Lincoln; Cam Foley, Grafton; Connor Hayes, North Marion; Antwan Hilliard, Lincoln; Nick Kellar, Lincoln; Parker Kincell, North Marion; Germaine Lewis, Fairmont Senior; Nate Lhotsky, Robert C. Byrd; Kemper Longwell, Philip Barbour; Trey Longwell, Fairmont Senior; Bralyn Michael, Fairmont Senior; Wyatt Minor, Robert C. Byrd; Tyler Parrish, East Fairmont; Landen Tasker, Fairmont Senior; Nick Todd, Liberty Harrison

A

1st Team:

NCWV ALL-STATE TEAMS (WDTV)

2nd Team:

NCWV ALL-STATE TEAMS (WDTV)

Honorable Mentions:

Blaike Adams, Tucker County; Austin Bartlett, Ritchie County; Luke Bright, Tygarts Valley; Mason Chisler, Clay-Battelle; Cole Cogar, Gilmer County; Caden Davis, South Harrison; Matthew Gaad, Clay-Battelle; Colton Hall, Gilmer County; Patrick Higginbotham, Valley; Trenton Huffman, Doddridge County; Jacob Kassay, Clay-Battelle; Landen Lafferty, South Harrison; Aiden Moreno, South Harrison; Dominick Mullenax, Tucker County; Michael Radcliff, South Harrison; Jared Reall, Tucker County; Carson Shriver, Clay-Battelle; Maddox Shriver, Clay-Battelle; Trenton Wilfong, Tucker County; Zack Wise, Hundred

