Police: Mon County man dies in head-on crash

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man died on Friday after colliding with a truck head-on, according to police.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two vehicle, head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive under the I-79 overpass on Friday, a release from the department says.

Deputies said 68-year-old Charles Hicks, of Core, West Virginia, was traveling south in a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 when he crossed the center line and struck a Ford F-450 traveling north.

Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene by Mon County EMS. The driver of the Ford F-450 was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Responding agencies included the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstructionist, Mon EMS, Cassville VFD, Mon County HazMat Team, and West Virginia Division of Highways.

