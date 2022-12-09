Richard Wayne Billanti (AKA RW or Beano), 81, of Weston, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

Richard was born in Notomine, WV, on May 29, 1941, a son of the late Samuel S. Billanti and Freda D. Crowl. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by one brother, Earl S. Billanti; and one granddaughter, Jessica N. Franks.

On September 28, 1963, Richard married Margaret Alice Hudnall Billanti, who he loved beyond words and missed dearly since her passing on September 16, 2015. They have now been reunited to share eternity.

Richard is survived by three daughters: Christina R. Franks and husband, Douglas, of Walkersville, Antanina “Nina” Shumaker and husband, Christopher, of Dunbar, and Amber Pourfarhadi and husband, Russell, of South Charleston; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Richard worked in the oil and gas industry and was employed with Consolidated Gas for over thirty years. He enjoyed watching Westerns and The Price Is Right. Richard also enjoyed riding his mud buggy whenever he had the chance. His most beloved hobby was C.B. Radios where he enjoyed talking to new people.

At Richard’s request, his family will have a Private Graveside Service at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow, WV. Interment will follow.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Richard Wayne Billanti. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

