Things to expect at Fairmont’s holiday Christmas parade

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last day for the holiday celebration kicks off tomorrow morning.

Activities start at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Food vendors will be serving all your Italian favorites.

There will be live music at the Fire House and at Gatherings Church.

The parade and blessing of the first responders start at 5 p.m.

The parade route follows Fairmont Ave. on 4th St., continuing over Jefferson St. Bridge, and ending at the Palatine Park intersection.

Line-up for large vehicles starts at 3:30 p.m. and the main line-up starts at 4 p.m.

Street parking and any city of Fairmont parking lot is free for the event.

