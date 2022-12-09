West Virginia State Parks extends special deal on gift cards

(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Parks has extended a special promotion that rewards shoppers for purchasing state park gift cards.

The promotion began on Dec. 1 and is available until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 21. The promotion was initially set to expire on Friday, Dec. 9.

Officials said the deal is valid only on gift cards purchased online and rewards shoppers who buy gift cards in select amounts from $25 to $400 by adding an extra amount to the card balance.

Here’s how it works:

  • Purchase a $25 gift card and an extra $5 will be added to the card balance.
  • Purchase a $50 gift card and an extra $10 will be added to the card balance.
  • Purchase a $100 gift card and an extra $20 will be added to the card balance.
  • Purchase a $200 gift card and an extra $45 will be added to the card balance.
  • Purchase a $300 gift card and an extra $65 will be added to the card balance.
  • Purchase a $400 gift card and an extra $100 will be added to the card balance.

An offer code is not required at checkout, officials said. The additional amount will automatically be added to each gift card after orders are placed.

“West Virginia State Park gift cards are perfect for anyone who enjoys outdoor recreation or just spending time in nature,” said WV State Parks Chief Brad Reed. “With this special promotional offer, you get a little extra while giving your loved ones the gift of Almost Heaven.”

WV State Parks gift cards are redeemable at any state park or forest at any time of the year and can be used on lodge rooms, cabin and cottage rentals, campsite reservations, golf season passes, gift shop purchases and meals at park restaurants.

Gift cards purchased by Dec. 18 should arrive by Christmas. Placing an order as early as possible is recommended.

