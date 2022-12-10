Father and Son graduate together from GSU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A father and son who graduated from Glenville State. Meet Timothy and Michael Roy. They are father and son, and they are graduating together at Glenville State University.

Both are business management majors and even had classes together. They even had a friendly competition to see who would get better grades and would push each other to achieve their full potential.

“Never would have thought starting four years ago that we would have graduated together. Kind of crazy. This goal started for me back in 1990, something I never finished. I got here and I had somebody besides me that supported me, my wife, and the community. here I am.”

After college Timothy plans to stay in Glenville, while Michael will look towards Fairmont State or WVU. Each of them finished their college degree in under four years, but it’s their bond and how close they are that makes this day so special for them.

“I became sole custody of Michael when he was four years old. We have been together ever since. We’ve created a really strong bond. I couldn’t have said it better myself. there is nobody I’d rather have standing next to me. We’ve been through a lot together. It means the world.”

Timothy and Michael would like to thank everyone who supported them throughout the years.

