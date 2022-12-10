Father and Son graduate together from GSU

A father and son who graduated from Glenville State.
A father and son who graduated from Glenville State.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A father and son who graduated from Glenville State. Meet Timothy and Michael Roy. They are father and son, and they are graduating together at Glenville State University.

Both are business management majors and even had classes together. They even had a friendly competition to see who would get better grades and would push each other to achieve their full potential.

“Never would have thought starting four years ago that we would have graduated together. Kind of crazy. This goal started for me back in 1990, something I never finished. I got here and I had somebody besides me that supported me, my wife, and the community. here I am.”

After college Timothy plans to stay in Glenville, while Michael will look towards Fairmont State or WVU. Each of them finished their college degree in under four years, but it’s their bond and how close they are that makes this day so special for them.

“I became sole custody of Michael when he was four years old. We have been together ever since. We’ve created a really strong bond. I couldn’t have said it better myself. there is nobody I’d rather have standing next to me. We’ve been through a lot together. It means the world.”

Timothy and Michael would like to thank everyone who supported them throughout the years.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
Buckhannon couple charged after child, 2, dies
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Police: Mon County man dies in head-on crash
Brandon Roberson
Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road

Latest News

Kevin's Goodbye
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Corriveau's last time on WDTV
Morgantown vs Washington highlights
Morgantown vs Washington highlights
Rowan's Cry .
Rowan’s Cry shows support and offers education about Shaken Baby Syndrome, also called Abusive Head Trauma
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Weather Update - I'll miss you north central West Virginia