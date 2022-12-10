BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Henry Donald Satterfield, Jr.,70, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 21, 1952, in Fairmont; a son of the late Henry Donald Satterfield, Sr. and Eleanor Pauline (Price) Satterfield. Henry worked for Alcan / Novelis Aluminum for 33 years. He loved gardening and spending time with his family and friends. Henry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara (Malone) Satterfield of Fairmont; his son, Eric Ryan Satterfield and his wife, Summer of Fairmont; his daughter, Dawn Marie Satterfield and her boyfriend, Kevin Hall of Grafton; his grandchildren, Piper Satterfield, Samuel Borelli, and Jacob Clutter; his great grandchildren, Aiden Borelli, Tanner Borelli, Joey Borelli, and Joshua Clutter; and his sister, Shirley Collins of Whitehall. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca “Becky” Smith.The Satterfield would like to thank Kayla and WVU Hospice of Morgantown for the care that they gave to Henry over the past few months. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn and Randy Jones, officiating. Interment will follow at Pisgah Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the Navy Honor Guard.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.