Mr. Neil Lynn Brake, 91 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV surrounded by his family.

He was born December 29, 1930 in McWhorter, WV the son of the late Guilford and Hazel Zarbaugh Brake.

He was preceded in death by his wife Alice Robinson Brake in 2021. They had celebrated sixty-nine years of marriage.

He is survived by a daughter Alice Lynn Osbourn and her husband Bill of Bridgeport, WV; two grandsons Neil Zahradnik and his wife Emily of Martinsburg, WV and Adam Zahradnik and his wife Bethany of Bridgeport, WV and four great grandchildren Geo Anthony Zahradnik, Miakai Brake Zahradnik, Nika Sloan Zahradnik and Forrest Gabriel Zahradnik. He was also preceded in death by a brother Norman Brake.

Neil was a 1948 graduate of East Bank High School. He attended Morris Harvey College and left school to serve his country in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict. In 1962, he moved his family to Bridgeport and continued a long career with the Hope Gas Company. He retired from the gas company in Human Resources. He and his wife were members of Bridgeport United Methodist Church for over sixty years. He enjoyed assisting with Vacation Bible School and helping the children make crafts. He taught Sunday School and was an active member of the Bridgeport United Methodist Men. He and his father enjoyed woodworking and they made several grandfather clocks Neil was a 3rd degree Mason of Late Lodge #63 A.F&A.M, and a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason of the Valley of Clarksburg. He was also a member of Nemesis Shrine. He was elected and served several terms on the Bridgeport City Council. He was instrumental in the planning of the current city pool. He also made his priority supporting the needs of the first responders.

Friends will be received at Bridgeport United Methodist Church, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, WV on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM with Reverend Dr. Ken A. Ramsey presiding. The interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Members of Late Lodge #63 will assemble at the lodge for the purpose of attending the funeral service and conducting ritualistic graveside services.

Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

The family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

