Rowan’s Cry shows support and offers education about Shaken Baby Syndrome, also called Abusive Head Trauma

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the news of another alleged case of Shaken Baby Syndrome in the area, a local non-profit, Rowan’s Cry, pushed to educate people about SBS, also referred to as Abusive Head Trauma. This was a brain injury that occurs as a result of a baby being violently shaken.

Founder of Rowan’s Cry, Clarissa Wine, and her wife and co-founder, Tiffany Wine, created the non-profit after their grandson, Rowan, died after injuries consistent with SBS given to him by his biological father.

“It was our daughter’s first day back at work. Rowan was exactly six weeks old. She was at work for three hours and went and came back to the door, and Rowan was lifeless,” Clarissa explained.

Clarissa and Tiffany said they had received overwhelming support from the community after Rowan’s death and wanted to become a support for others dealing with a similar tragedy, especially those still seeking justice.

“There are offenders who are still able to get custody of their children. I mean, so the justice system in other states is completely broken, and it is heartbreaking for us to see and hear,” Tiffany added.

Clarissa and Tiffany recently attended the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome conference, where they got to connect with others. That have dealt with a similar loss as well as survivors of SBS.

Clarissa had the materials to teach educational classes about SBS and wanted to offer that opportunity to anyone willing to learn.

“My daughter had the baby at the hospital. All she really received from the hospital was a little sentence that just said don’t shake a baby, and that has to change,” she explained.

Clarissa said if anyone was interested in assisting or learning more about Rowan’s Cry they could contact her at (304) 439-6152 or at Rowan’s Cry on Facebook.

