Cloudy Sunday, messy weather later in the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tomorrow will be cloudy, with mild temperatures and a few showers in the morning. Then the first half of next week will be cool and quiet. Then towards the middle of next week, rain will lift into our area, and we may even see some wintry precipitation. Find out more in the video above!

A few showers will push in on Sunday morning, as a disturbance makes its way into West Virginia. Those showers will push out by the afternoon, leaving behind cloudy skies and highs in the low-40s. Temperatures will then rise into the upper-40s on Tuesday, and combined with partly sunny skies, it will be a nice day. Then on Wednesday night and Thursday, a low-pressure system will lift in from the west, bringing rain showers across most of West Virginia. Depending on how cold parts of the state get, we may even see some wintry precipitation (namely wintry mix and even snow) in the mountainous areas. Most of the snow will stay north and east of us those days, but as the back-end of the system lifts east on Friday, we may see some more wintry precipitation in our area. However, models do vary with how much wintry precipitation we see, if our region even experiences any at all. So we are holding off on snow totals until we get closer to the event, but we are watching carefully. In short, the first half of next week will be cool and dry, and the latter half will involve messy conditions.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with an isolated shower or two after midnight. Most of the shower activity happens in the morning, however. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Showers in the morning, then they leave by midday, leaving behind cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 51.

Monday: Overcast skies. High: 43.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 50.

