Family of 2 boys killed in ‘shaken baby’ case speaks out

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local family is speaking out after two young children died in what authorities are calling a case of shaken baby syndrome.

Stephanie Warner is the grandmother of Joseph Tyler and Hunter Warner.

The boys, ages two and one from Buckhannon, died about two weeks apart.

Authorities said they suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome, with one doctor saying their injuries were among the worst he’d seen in two decades, according to court documents.

Two suspects, 25-year-old Ciera Gillespie and 27-year-old Thomas Cunningham, have been charged in the infants’ deaths.

Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham (WV Corrections)

Warner says her grandsons were special to everyone who knew them.

She says Tyler loved lawnmowers, and Hunter was an organ donor.

Warner says the past two weeks have been the most difficult her family have ever experienced.

She says they need support and prayers from their friends and community.

“The worst thing ever is seeing your babies there and not being able to help them,” she said. “These babies didn’t deserve this. They didn’t deserve to be hurt by anybody, especially people who were supposed to care for them.”

Warner calls what happened to the boys “horrible” and “unspeakable.”

But there’s one thing she will take away from the tragedy: a message to everyone to watch over their children.

Poling - St. Clair Funeral Home is covering the cost of the boys’ funerals.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help the boys’ father and sister. You can find it HERE.

