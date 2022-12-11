USPS shipping deadline suggestions

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the month continues on the Christmas holiday gets closer and closer. Which means more Christmas cards and Christmas gifts will be shipped across the nation.

“Customers who want to avoid a mad crush as we get closer to the Christmas holiday should be aware of our mail in deadline. Those deadlines are for first class mail which include Christmas cards, Christmas newsletters and very small packages is December 17th, December 19th is the deadline for priority mail packages and December 23rd is the deadline for our premium service priority mail express,” Susan Wright said.

Wright says the premium service priority mail express is the only service that guarantees a specific time and date the package will be to you before Christmas if shipped by the 23rd of December.

