AARP alerts consumers about gift card scams

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday shopping is in full force, but AARP wants you to keep an eye out for gift card scams.

A 2022 AARP survey found one-in-four people have received or gave a gift card with no funds on it.

“Check the front and the back of the gift card to make sure it has not been tampered with. Additionally, you might even want to buy it closer to the front of the store where more eyes are on it. So, criminals aren’t, you know taking off the numbers,” AARP Fraud Victim Support Director Amy Nofziger said.

AARP also recommends keeping your receipt.

